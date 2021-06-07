Floyd Mayweather’s Failure to Knock Out Logan Paul Is Sad

In November 2019, Logan Paul (0-1, 0 knockouts) lost a split decision to fellow YouTube star Olajide William Olatunji (1-0, 0 knockouts), aka KSI. The less-than-violent fray filled the Staples Center with 12,000 fans. An estimated 2.5 million viewers tuned into the fight. A sub-novice boxer, Paul, was guaranteed a purse of $900K, more than 99 percent of what authentic fighters earn in a lifetime of work inside the ropes. Go figure!

And go figure is precisely what Floyd Mayweather Jr. did when Paul baited him into last night’s exhibition.

The boxer with the moniker “Money” grasped that going a few rounds with this pugilistic poseur would deliver a Brinks truck of cash to his bank account. And Money was right.

Mayweather grew up in a boxing family and knows the damage those hurricane blows can wreak. Even in his prime, the native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was cagey about who he fought and when.

Since he retired in 2015, Mayweather has learned to monetize his fistic acumen without tussling with anyone capable of threatening his 50-0 ledger and legacy.

In August 2017, Mayweather earned approximately $300 million for an easy win over boxing novice and MMA bad boy Conor McGregor. Two years later, Money traveled to Japan to collect another princely payday for knocking out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 139 seconds. However, both victims were authentic martial artists, just were not boxers. Logan Paul, in contrast, has nothing on his resume beyond being heavyweight champ of self-promotion.

In the buildup, Mayweather described last night’s ersatz contest as “legalized bank robbery.” The robbery began around 10 p.m. ET in Hollywood Florida’s Hard Rock Café. There were some unusual rules for this eight-round affair: for instance, no judges, so no chance of winning or losing a decision; no head gear either; and instead of the traditional 8-ounce gloves the combatants slipped their paws into 12-ounce mitts.

Some experts, including the renowned trainer Teddy Atlas, warned that Mayweather’s advanced age (44) and the size differential (Mayweather weighed in at 155 lbs. and Paul at 189.5) could spell trouble for the former quintuple champion. As for the size, they must have forgotten Harry Greb, Mickey Walker, Sugar Ray Robinson, and other elites who destroyed supersized opponents. And yet, Logan “Maverick” Paul was upright after eight stanzas with one of the all-time greatest fighters.

When fight time arrived, a hyped-up Paul bounced into the ring wearing a rare Pokémon card as a necklace. In the opening rounds, Mayweather kept a high guard, moved his head, but barely fired a punch. Paul, who worked with his hands at his side, was slow and couldn’t touch the boxing wizard.

Yes, Mayweather dominated the 26-year-old with a 0-1 record, but if he wasn’t playing, Father Time is nipping at his heels. His defense was its usual Star Wars quality, but he missed punches and delivered very few combinations.

“I had fun,” Mayweather said. “I think [Paul] had fun. He’s better than I thought he was. He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him.”

The word “fun” and “entertainment” were words frequently heard before and after this farce of a fray, but if it is all about fun, if boxing becomes fistic theater, the fans should be forewarned.