This Outdoor Set Will Transform Any Backyard Into an Oasis

Scouting Report: Made from rust-proof aluminum and powder coated with bright, fun colors, this outdoor set from DTC brand FLOYD is the upgrade your backyard deserves this summer.

If you haven’t yet upgraded your backyard set up, now is the time to do so. And if you think it’s too late, I assure you that it’s not. Summer is still alive and kickin’ and I’m planning on having an outdoor office for the foreseeable future. Plus, there’s never a bad time to upgrade your outdoors in my honest opinion (maybe January, though). And if you’re looking for some new furniture, you really shouldn’t look any further. I’ve come across the only set you really need, to transform just about any space.

The Outdoor Set Shop at FLOYD $

Here at Scouted, we have loved the Direct to Consumer Brand FLOYD for a long time, and so naturally, we were excited when they announced they were launching an outdoor set. But I’m here to say, the furniture lives up and exceeds the hype. The best thing about it? Well, that’s easy. Not only is it able to withstand the weather and environment, it looks damn good while doing it.

The FLOYD outdoor set is just as customizable as many of the brand’s other pieces. You can choose between five different pre-made sets—two square table sets or three longer rectangular table sets. The difference here is the table size and the number of chairs, and whether or not you want a cute bench or not. Beyond that, there are four different, chic colors to choose from—midnight blue, off-white, citrine, or jade. You can also opt to buy pieces individually, too.

I personally opted to test out a citrine set of two chairs and a square table, and it’s the new centerpiece of my backyard. The furniture is lightweight yet sturdy—made of aluminum— that is rust-proof as well. The design is slatted, too, so if it rains, water slides right off of the table in no time. The powder coating helps protect the colors and ensure your set looks as fresh as it did right out of the box. Best of all, the set is comfortable, too. The chairs, I find, are more comfortable than your typical dining chair, which means I can spend more time in front of the fire or dining al fresco, without having to worry about back pain or anything.

This is all to say, if you’re looking to upgrade your backyard, upgrade your furniture set, and I couldn’t recommend this set from FLOYD quite enough.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.