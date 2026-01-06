Cheat Sheet
Flu Season Hits Worst Level in 25 Years as Cases Explode

‘BANNER YEAR’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.06.26 7:29AM EST 
HUNTINGTON PARK-CA-AUGUST 28, 2024: Elizabeth Gomez, 54, of Huntington Park, right, receives a Prevnar and shingles vaccine by pharmacy manager Sandra Gonzalez at CVS in Huntington Park on August 28, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The U.S. is experiencing its worst flu season in more than a quarter-century, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of patients presenting with flu symptoms is the highest recorded since the flu season of 1997-98, believed to be due to the spread of a strain called subclade K. “This is definitely a banner year,” Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Rivers told CNN. “It’s the worst we’ve had in at least 20 years. We’re seeing a majority of the country is experiencing very high levels of activity, and we’re still in the thick of it.” In all, the CDC estimates 11 million people have had the flu this season. In a written press statement, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said, “This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action. These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain.”

Read it at CNN

2
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special Scores Best Ratings in Years
PARTY TIME
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:18AM EST 
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" in Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York City.
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" in Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen scored the network’s second-highest ratings since it began airing the holiday event in 2007. The latest special, beamed live from New York City’s Times Square, averaged 4.5 million total viewers between the 12 and 12:30 a.m period, its highest figures since 2020. CNN said this year’s ratings also saw a 21 percent increase in total viewers and a 35 percent boost in the 25-54 age demographic. Cable viewers saw a refreshed Cohen discuss the “chaotic” tenure of former New York Mayor Eric Adams during the broadcast, who hit back online later to suggest the host enter Alcoholics Anonymous, calling his comments “another sloppy drunken rant.” Adams added “If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job.” Cohen also discussed online commentary discussing his looks, with claims that he had undergone a makeover. The Watch What Happens Live host waded into the debate on Threads, sharing, “Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds! And had a lot of makeup on.”

Partner update

Meet the Supportive Slippers You’ll Want to Wear All Day
TREAT YOUR FEET
AD BY QVC
Published 01.02.26 11:22AM EST 
Assorted orthotic recovery slide sandals in neutral and pastel colors, featuring cushioned footbeds, arch support, and lightweight slip-on design for comfort and recovery.
QVC

Aching feet at the end of a long day? Give your hardworking tootsies the TLC they deserve with these cushioned slippers from QVC. Unlike ordinary slippers that offer little more than a thin sole, this pair is designed with Full Contact Comfort® technology—a type of orthotic support that’s typically reserved only for athletic shoes—in the footbed of the sandal.

The result is next-level support that you can feel immediately, with plush memory foam to absorb impact, targeted metatarsal support to reduce pressure, and deep heel cupping for added stability. The footbed is also treated with antimicrobials to slow down the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Wear them as comfy house slippers, slip them on for post-workout recovery, or take them along as your go-to beach shoes during your next vacation. And if life gets a bit messy? No worries, they’re machine washable.

Revitalign Orthotic Sandals
Buy At QVC$37

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Reiners’ Friendship With Death Row Inmate Revealed
TOUCHING
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:06AM EST 
Rob, Michele Reiner
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Hours before her death, Michele Reiner reportedly emailed a death row inmate whom she and her husband, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, had befriended. Nanon Williams, 51, told NBC News about how he received a message from Michele about Lyrics From Lockdown, a one-man show about Williams’ story and the link between mass incarceration and race. Williams has been in prison for 34 years for a murder he says he did not commit. According to NBC News, Rob and Michele watched the show in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 12—two days before their bodies were discovered in their Brentwood mansion—alongside Williams’ mother and sisters. The two were joined on a double date with Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice. On Saturday night, Michele wrote to Williams with the subject line “Ugly Side of Beautiful.” “I’m sure you have heard from Tera,” Michele wrote, referencing Williams’ wife, “but the show last night was amazing.” Reiner added: “We all said that we can’t wait to watch it with you.” Due to the prison screening process, Williams wasn’t able to read the email until days later, after he had become aware that Reiner and her husband had been killed. Nick Reiner, the couple’s 32-year-old son, is due to be arraigned on Wednesday to face two charges of first-degree murder.

Read it at NBC News

4
Maduro’s Wife Seen in Court With Visible Injuries
FRACTURED
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 2:51PM EST 
Maduro and Flores
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Nicolás Maduro, 63, and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, who were captured by the United States military on Jan. 3, entered a New York courtroom for the first time on Monday. They were described by CNN’s legal analyst Laura Coates as “having difficulty sitting and getting up from their chairs.” Flores, who just like her husband pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine importation and weapons offenses, was reportedly seen with “visible injuries” and “bandages on her right temple and on her forehead.” Flores’ attorney, Mark Donnelly, told 92-year-old Judge Alvin Hellerstein that she had sustained “significant injuries during her abduction,” suggesting she might have a rib fracture and would need a physical evaluation, according to CNN. “During the conversation, he would look over to his wife,” Coates said about Maduro, who told the judge that he is “president of Venezuela” when asked to confirm his name. According to the legal analyst, Flores appeared much more “demure” and “withdrawn” than her husband during their court appearance, and maintained that she was the first lady of Venezuela. Their next court date is expected on March 17.

Read it at Mediaite

Shop with Scouted

Start 2026 Out Strong With Orangetheory Fitness at Only $2 a Day
NEW YEAR, ORANGE YOU
Scouted Staff
Published 01.05.26 6:02PM EST 
People rowing in an Orangetheory class.
Orangetheory

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).

Orangetheory Fitness Classes
One month of unlimited access for $2 per day
Buy At Orangetheory Fitness

Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.

5
‘Scary Movie’ Actress Dies at 62
STAR & ATHLETE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 3:31PM EST 
Jayne Trcka at the premiere of 'Scary Movie', 6/21/00 in New York City.
Jayne Trcka at the premiere of 'Scary Movie', Scott Gries/Scott Gries/Getty Images

An American bodybuilder, fitness model, and actress has died at the age of 62. Jayne Trcka, who kicked off her acting career in 2000 in the parody film Scary Movie as the character Miss Mann, passed away on Dec. 12 in San Diego, her son told TMZ. “There was trauma to the body,” a San Diego Medical Examiner told The U.S. Sun, noting that Trcka’s cause of death cannot be indicated at this time. The Daily Beast has contacted the San Diego medical examiner for further comment. In 1986, after moving to San Diego, California, Trcka took up weight training and began competing in bodybuilding competitions in 1988. After quitting her full-time job as a postal carrier, she became a certified personal trainer, which led to her being noticed and hired as an actress in 2000. Her acting career later included appearances on the comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, in Lady Gaga’s music video for the song “Telephone,” and small film roles in The Black Magic and Cattle Call. She also appeared in fitness magazines, including Flex and Women’s Physique World.

Read it at TMZ

6
Jack Black Reveals Biggest Regret of His Acting Career
COULDA, WOULDA, SHOULDA
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.05.26 10:05PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Jack Black attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jack Black, 56, revealed that turning down the role of the main antagonist in Pixar’s The Incredibles is the biggest regret of his acting career. Syndrome, also known as Buddy Pine, was the ginger-haired villain in the 2004 animated superhero film. Black said he passed on the opportunity to voice the iconic character because he had never heard of director Brad Bird. “I was offered, and I do regret it, saying ‘No,’” he told Capital FM. “I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie, The Incredibles, one of my favorites of all time, by the way." Black explained that he declined “because I was like, ‘Uhhh, Brad Bird? Never heard of him!’” He added that he told the director, “‘This character that you’re offering me is like a villain, but he’s kinda one-dimensional. I’m interested but I’d like to see a rewrite. Will you add some dimensions to this character?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re done.’” The role went to Jason Lee, and the movie went on to win the Oscar for best animated feature. “I learned a valuable lesson because when that movie came out, it was one of the best movies ever made,” Black said. “I was like, ‘Why was I being so difficult?’”

Read it at Variety

7
Kennedy Family Gathers for Tatiana Schlossberg’s NYC Funeral
FINAL FAREWELL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 5:19PM EST 
Tatiana Schlossberg
Getty

The Kennedy family gathered in New York City on Monday to honor Tatiana Schlossberg, the 35-year-old granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, at a funeral service held at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Her immediate family was in attendance, among them her siblings, Rose and Jack Schlossberg, and her husband, George Moran, who brought their two young children, George and Josephine. Schlossberg’s extended family, including Joe Kennedy III and Kerry Kennedy, was also present. The service came just six days after the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s death following her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. In a statement shared on behalf of the family, the foundation wrote, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.” Ahead of the funeral, the foundation posted a recent photo of Schlossberg with her husband and children taken on Martha’s Vineyard in September, writing, “As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her.”

Read it at People

8
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Welcomes First Child
ADORABLE
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.05.26 2:38PM EST 
Houghs
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Hough at the MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party held at The Aster on June 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars Judge Derek Hough, 40, and his wife Hayley Erbert Hough, 31, announced the birth of their daughter on Monday. Everley Capri Hough was born on Dec. 29, over two years after Erbert Hough underwent a lifesaving brain surgery. “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open, and our world is forever changed,” the Houghs wrote in a joint Instagram post. Hough’s sister, DWTS host Julianne Hough, commented on the post saying, “Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley 💗.” The couple started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in August 2023. Erbert Hough announced her pregnancy in July 2025 after previously suffering a miscarriage. In a December Instagram post, Erbert Hough reflected on getting an emergency craniectomy. “I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” she wrote. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Read it at ABC News

Shop with Scouted

This App Is the Super Food of Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy
HOME COOKED GOALS
Scouted Staff
Published 12.31.25 1:59PM EST 
Berry Street
Berry Street

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.

Take the Nutrition Quiz
Find your insurance-covered 1:1 nutrition therapy
See At Berry Street

By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.

9
‘Today’ Host Shares Health Update After Surgery
PULLING THROUGH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.05.26 2:16PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Savannah Guthrie is seen on the NBC Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Guthrie will be off the air for several weeks as she recovers from surgery to repair a vocal polyp. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has provided an encouraging update about her condition following surgery on her vocal cords. The 54-year-old journalist went under the knife in early January to remove growths that had been affecting her voice for an extended period. Guthrie first disclosed the issue, explaining she had both nodules and a polyp, on a Today broadcast in December, and said she would step away from the show temporarily to recuperate. In an Instagram message shared with followers, she expressed appreciation for the outpouring of concern and indicated her recovery is progressing well. To comply with medical advice, she has refrained from speaking, relying on a whiteboard to communicate during her silent rest. Fellow Today host Sheinelle Jones, who underwent similar surgery in the past, offered words of support and gifted Guthrie the board she once used during her own recovery. Guthrie earlier joked that enforced quiet might be “Christmas coming early” for her family and even teased a possible singing comeback or tour in 2026.

Read it at People

10
‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Over Yet as Netflix Teases What’s Next
BACK IN THE UPSIDE DOWN
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 10:44AM EST 
Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown
Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Stranger Things has not yet ended. On Monday, following a season finale that crashed Netflix on New Year’s Eve, the streamer announced that a documentary about the hit series will premiere on Jan. 12. “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” reads the synopsis of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, which is described as a “sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” The series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—known as the Duffer Brothers—said in a statement that they wanted to revive behind-the-scenes storytelling, explaining that watching such documentaries while growing up taught them “the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.” The show—whose first season premiered on July 15, 2016—demonstrated its continuing appeal with its final season, crossing 1.2 billion total views ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 2. That milestone put it above any other series in Netflix history, based on calculations dividing the total time any portion of the series has ever been streamed by the combined runtimes of all available episodes.

Read it at Tudum

