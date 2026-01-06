Flu Season Hits Worst Level in 25 Years as Cases Explode
‘BANNER YEAR’
The U.S. is experiencing its worst flu season in more than a quarter-century, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of patients presenting with flu symptoms is the highest recorded since the flu season of 1997-98, believed to be due to the spread of a strain called subclade K. “This is definitely a banner year,” Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Rivers told CNN. “It’s the worst we’ve had in at least 20 years. We’re seeing a majority of the country is experiencing very high levels of activity, and we’re still in the thick of it.” In all, the CDC estimates 11 million people have had the flu this season. In a written press statement, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said, “This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action. These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain.”