It wasn’t until a few months ago that my sleep routine started to improve after years of struggling with insomnia. I like to credit that to a few things for this major life upgrade: better sleep hygiene, a new mattress, and lastly investing in a comfortable pillow. As someone who has particular sleep preferences, it can be hard to find a pillow that’s just the right balance between fluffy and supportive. Oh, and let’s not forget it can’t be too hot either—there’s nothing worse than flipping around a pillow to find that one “cool” spot only for it to vanish within seconds of coming into contact with body heat. With that said, I’ve recently got my hands (or shall I say head) on the FluffCo Down & Feather pillow and it’s been a total game changer.

FluffCo is known for their luxury bedding similar to that which you’d find at a five-star hotel—think fluffy duvets, comfortable pillows, and soft fitted sheets that regulate temperature like a literal dream. Since I already have blankets and sheets I like, I decided to opt for the pillow. After all, my old pillow was worn out and has lost its luster so it was time for an upgrade.

The Down and Feather pillow is available in two size and fill options: standard and king and soft fluff and firm fluff. I opted for the soft fluff since the thought of having an extremely firm pillow completely turned me off.

FluffCo Down & Feather Pillow The brand describes the hotel-quality pillow as having a soft outer layer of down followed by an inner feather fill. At first, I wasn’t sure if I liked how soft it was—I felt like my head completely sank down with no support. However, I realized that occurred when I wasn’t sleeping in my natural position, but instead laying flat down on my back. Since I’m a side sleeper, once I turned over, I noticed an increase in the firmness as my head shifted more towards one side. It offered just the right amount of support so my head didn’t feel like it was resting directly on top of my mattress. Buy At Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

After two weeks of sleeping with this pillow, I didn’t wake up with the stiff neck that I grew accustomed to after all these years. Instead, I actually felt refreshed and well-rested as I didn’t spend the night tossing and turning trying to get comfortable. The best part? The pillow did not get hot at all—I was stunned. I don’t think I ever met a pillow that didn’t require me searching for a “cool” spot during the night.

Personally, I think investing in solid sleep is worth the money since you spend approximately one third of your life in bed. Along those lines, this pillow costs roughly $90, which is definitely on the higher end of the spectrum. But considering the premium materials, high quality design, and the durable construction, I think the price tag is justified.

I don’t see myself returning back to my old pillow ever again. As with most sleep products, everyone’s experience will be different, but it’s always a good idea to read reviews and get other peoples opinions before purchasing a sleep product, especially a luxury one like this down feather pillow.

