Flushing Meadows Will Be Back at Full Capacity for 2021 U.S. Open

Stands at the U.S. Open will be full again this year after being shut to spectators in 2020 because of the pandemic. The U.S. Tennis Association said 100 percent capacity would be allowed for the full two weeks of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, which will take place at Flushing Meadows between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12. The Associated Press said the decision was “the latest step in a return to normal for New York,” and tickets are expected to go on sale next month. Organizers of Wimbledon, the next Grand Slam, are to allow crowds at 50-percent capacity, except for the men’s and women’s finals when the stands will be full.