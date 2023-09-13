Flustered McCarthy Blames Pelosi for His Biden Impeachment Flip-Flop
FLAILING
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) flailed on Wednesday when he was pressed to justify his blatant U-turn decision on Tuesday to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The inquiry announcement was a capitulation by McCarthy to some of the most conservative House Republicans, who had vowed to shut down the government and oust McCarthy if he didn’t initiate the inquiry. On Sept 1., he told Breitbart that he would wait for a formal House vote before opening an inquiry, promising it wouldn’t start as a declaration by one person. But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when he opted to bypass a vote. Pressed by CNN journalist Manu Raju on the flip-flop, McCarthy appeared irritated, insisting, “I never changed my position!” In a testy back-and-forth, he continued, “Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House on Sept. 24. It was withheld and good enough for every single Democrat here… Why didn’t it have to be different today? What we’ve learned in the last couple of weeks wouldn’t you want to know the answer to?”