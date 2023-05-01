Fly By Jing and The Caker Have Baked My Citrusy Chocolate Cake Dreams Into a Reality
I KNEAD IT
It’s Monday and the first day of May, and there are a few things I need today: 1) a massage (I’ve never actually had one but the idea always sounds nice), 2) a hot minute for me to sit and watch celebs walk the Met Gala’s red carpet tonight (and act like I’m at any authority to critique their fashion choices), and 3) for this moist (sorry) and taste bud-electrifying chocolate cake kit to be delivered to my doorstep, like, now. Fly By Jing, an AAPI-founded and women-owned Chinese food brand, and The Caker, a cult-favorite and female-founded luxury bake-at-home cake kit brand, have teamed up to turn The Caker’s best-selling chocolate cake kit into a sensational delight by throwing Fly By Jing’s Tribute pepper oil into the mix.
This limited edition recipe rightfully boasts a floral and citrus flavor and offers a tingly sensation, thanks to the pepper oil; the cake itself is rich, flourless, and an incredibly surreal indulgence. (And if you haven’t ordered Mom a Mother’s Day gift yet, I’d say this one takes the cake.) Before you leave the site, with the essential task of ordering this Instagrammable cake complete, also make sure to check out Fly By Jing’s best-selling “Triple Threat” collection of addictive Sichuan sauces, which are said to be good on everything. This collab is such a thrilling treat to kick off your summer festivities, show your love for Mom, or literally just because now that you’ve seen it, you need to try it (glad to know we’re on the same page and need to know just how delectable this cake tastes ASAP).
The Caker x Fly By Jing's Sichuan Pepper Chocolate Cake Kit
