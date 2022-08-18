Fling by Jing’s Beloved Sichuan Chili Crisp Just Got Even Hotter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hot sauce lovers, rejoice! Fly by Jing’s beloved Spicy Chili Crisp now comes in an Xtra spicy version. The Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp is not for the meek—the first ever extension (and highly requested by Fly by Jing customers) of the O.G. formula is dialed up with three times the heat of the original. My sinuses (and taste buds) are already singing their praises!

“Ever since our launch in 2018, we’ve heard the chorus of heat-enthusiasts everywhere calling for us to dial up the temperature. I’m so excited to finally bring that famous, near-hallucinogenic heat to the table with Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp, the newest addition to the Fly By Jing family,” says CEO and Fly by Jing founder, Jing Gao.

Just like the original, the Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp serves some serious umami flavor, adding a solid dose of heat and tastiness to any meal. Drizzle it on your avo toast, scrambled eggs, pizza, you name it—this stuff levels up just about any meal or snack imaginable. One of our writers even put the original chili crisp on his ice cream sundaes (yes, really!).

I’m not sure if I’ll be drizzling the Xtra Spcicy version on my ice cream, but everything else is game. Plus, the chilli crisp (both spicy and original versions) are made with authentic Chinese chillis and are gluten-free, non-GMO, sugar-free, vegan, and free of added artificial flavors. It’s just pure spicy, oily, (in a good way), umami heaven, and if you can handle the heat, you’re probably going to love it.

