Fly Nests in Pence’s Hair, Gets All the Debate Buzz
PRETTY FLY
At one point during his vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence attracted a fly, which nested in his hair for a solid two minutes. Pence had no reaction, and proceeded to defend Trump against accusations he supports white supremacism, all while that fly sat on his head. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was quick to pounce on the standout moment, posting a photo of himself wielding a fly swatter to Twitter along with the caption: “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Even Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who last month moderated the presidential debate between Biden and President Trump, apparently found it hard to resist mentioning the fly. “I do want to say it is the first debate I have seen with a bug crawling around on one of the candidate's head for two to three minutes, and I don't think we can let this evening go without mentioning that,” he said shortly after the debate.