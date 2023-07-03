Tests for Flying Car Underway Promising Jetsons-Style Future
The future promised by The Jetsons may be closer than people think, now that the Federal Aviation Administration has certified for testing a “flying car” that would be the first fully electric vehicle to receive US government approval to travel on both land and air. The “Model A,” designed by Californian automaker Alef Automotive, would be drivable and flyable (courtesy of vertical takeoff and landing capabilities), and would reportedly boast a range of 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the sky, CNN reports. The Model A will be certified as a “low speed vehicle” that tops out at approximately 25 mph on a paved road, and development has been ongoing since 2015. Inspired by the Back to the Future movies, the hybrid craft still requires National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approval. Nonetheless, it’s currently available for preorder; more than 400 have already been purchased. Expected to cost $300,000 each (with the first models expected to be delivered by the end of 2025), it’s being touted by CEO Jim Dukhovny as “one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.” No word yet on whether they’ll be designing a Rosey the robot as well.