‘Flying Felon’ Hit With New Charges, Isolated in Jail Cell After Attack on Judge
HE HAD IT COMING
The now-viral “flying felon” that pounced on a judge in a court in Las Vegas is facing consequences for his actions. Deobra Redden, who attacked judge Mary Kay Holthus on Wednesday, was originally in court and sentenced for attempted battery with substantial body harm but has racked up a multitude of felonies for his attack on the judge including coercion with force or threat of force, extortion, intimidating public officers/others with the use of force, disregard of the safety of person/property, and battery. Redden was also classified as a “2C” inmate following the incident, which means he will be isolated in his own cell and will not have interaction with the other inmates. Three-time felon Redden punched Judge Holthus in the head and pulled her hair after she sentenced him. Though Holthus was largely unharmed, another court employee recieved a gash in the head that required 25 stitches.