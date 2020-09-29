Flynn’s Attorney Says She Told Trump Not to Pardon Her Client
PLEASE DON’T
An attorney for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has said she advised President Donald Trump against pardoning her client. Sidney Powell told District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday that she had spoken with the president and asked him “not to issue a pardon and gave him a general update on the status of the litigation.” In an attempt to keep the conversation with the commander in chief secret, Powell reportedly cited executive privilege in withholding the information from Judge Sullivan, who responded, “You don’t work for the government.” Powell then accused Sullivan of bias against her client and told him to recuse himself. The Justice Department moved to drop its case against Flynn in May, an unprecedented move given that Flynn had already pleaded guilty. Sullivan has yet to sign off on the DOJ’s change of course.