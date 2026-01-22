This Vet-Approved Daily Multivitamin Is Made for Dogs—and Making a Difference

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re a new or longtime pet parent, you already know the importance of supporting your dog’s daily health. While there’s no shortage of pet supplements on the market, finding a reliable, all-in-one option can be tricky. That’s where Foffy’s new Daily Pet Multivitamin comes in.
Foffy’s vet-backed supplement delivers complete daily wellness in a single, easy-to-serve soft chew that’s both tasty and nutritious. Designed to support immune health, energy, joint mobility, and skin and coat health (without fillers, artificial colors, or unnecessary additives), these chews help fill everyday nutritional gaps while fitting seamlessly into your dog’s routine. Suitable for dogs of all sizes and life stages, they’re an easy, evergreen addition to any pet household.
While supporting your own dog’s health may be the main reason to try Foffy, the brand also takes it a step further by giving back in a meaningful way. Half of all Foffy’s profits are donated to dog rescue organizations, directly supporting groups working to help dogs find their forever homes. After all, caring for your own pet feels even better when you’re helping others as well.