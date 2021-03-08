Trump’s Interior Spox Sent Tweet Saying Obama Admin Left ‘Rotten Stench’: FOIA Lawsuit

Read it at Twitter
On Twitter, it’s easy to stay anonymous—unless you’re posting from an official government account. A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, filed by The Daily Beast and government transparency group the James Madison Project, revealed Monday that it was the Department of Interior’s press secretary himself that authored an October tweet disparaging an Obama-era official. The tweet, written by former department spokesperson Ben Goldey, referred to a “rotten stench of blatant failure of the prior administration to invest in the ethics program.” Goldey, who departed Interior at the end of the Trump administration, later went to work for QAnon-curious Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), quitting ten days after the riot in the U.S. Capitol.