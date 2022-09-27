California Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Abducts Teen Daughter
URGENT MANHUNT
A Fontana, California man is suspecting of murdering his wife and running away with his teenage daughter, inciting a state-wide manhunt for the two. Police responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of gunshots nearby Cypress Elementary School; they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in what they described as a domestic violence incident. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at a nearby trauma center, according to a police statement, though they described her as Anthony John Graziano’s wife. Officials have since issued an Amber Alert for Savannah Graziano, the couple’s 15-year-old child, who was last seen with her father. Graziano is described by police as “armed and dangerous,” and is believed to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with a license plate 44305G2, according to the Los Angeles Times.