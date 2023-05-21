Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer After Taylor Hawkins’ Death
DRUM FILL
It’s official: Foo Fighters will have a new drummer sitting behind the skins when they kick off their summer tour in the coming days. Josh Freese, a highly sought-after session drummer, was revealed as the band’s new touring drummer during a livestream titled “Preparing Music for Concerts” on Sunday. The announcement comes more than a year after the death of Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Freese, 50, is a veteran drummer who has performed and toured with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, the Replacements, Sting, Puddle of Mudd, Weezer, and Paramore, among others. Freese was one of the musicians tapped to perform with Foo Fighters during their tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022. Speculation that he might be tapped to fill the vacancy on a longer-term basis reached a fever pitch after Freese abruptly dropped out of drumming for Danny Elfman and the Offspring, with whom he toured until last year, earlier this month.