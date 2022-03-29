Foo Fighters Axe Remaining Tour Dates Over ‘Staggering Loss’ of Taylor Hawkins
‘OUR BROTHER’
Foo Fighters have canceled all forthcoming tour dates in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death. A Tuesday statement from the band said that it was “with great sadness” that they were calling off the remainder of the tour “in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.” Hawkins died in Colombia on Friday in the middle of the group’s South American tour leg. No cause of death has been announced, but medical officials said the rocker had an enlarged heart and a potentially lethal combination of drugs in his body. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.” It was not clear if the band would still perform at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, as had been announced the day before Hawkins died.