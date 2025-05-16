Foo Fighters Fire Drummer Who Replaced Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will look a little different next time they perform. Josh Freese, the band’s drummer since 2023, announced on Instagram that his bandmates had “decided to go in a different direction with their drummer.” Freese, 52, joined the band a year after its original drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died unexpectedly aged 50 while on tour in Colombia. However, Freese’s announcement this morning didn’t make his departure sound particularly amicable—or expected. The drummer, who has also played with Guns N’ Roses and is a member of new wave band Devo, wrote that “no reason was given” for the Foo Fighters’ decision to let him go, adding, “:(.” He also expressed surprise, writing, “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry—just a bit disappointed.” However, Freese said he enjoyed his time with the Foo Fighters and “support[s] whatever they feel is best for the band,” joking, “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.” The Foo Fighters’ next live performance is slated for October. They have not yet announced who will take Freese’s place on stage.

The Hollywood Reporter