Foo Fighters Reveal Drummer Swap 3 Years After Hawkins’ Death

Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert After Dinner Starts Romance Rumors
DARK HORSE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.25 9:24AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 9:22AM EDT 
Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert Days After Dinner With Pop Star
Justin Trudeau was caught having the time of his life at a Katy Perry concert, just days after he and the pop star sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and drinks together at a restaurant in Canada. The former Canadian prime minister scored prime seats to see Perry on her Lifetimes Tour show in Montreal, and was seen singing along to several of her hits with his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace in tow. Although neither party has yet commented on the rumors surrounding them, their newfound friendship comes after a tough few months for the pair of them. Perry has faced relentless criticism after splitting from Orlando Bloom, a flop album, and her now-infamous trip to space earlier this year. Trudeau, meanwhile, is back on the market after separating from his wife of 18 years back in 2023 and dramatically resigning as prime minister in January, just days before Donald Trump took office, resulting in repeated public jabs from the president.

Read it at TMZ

2
Bear-Spray Heroine Fends Off Two Grizzlies to Rescue Injured Husband
BEAR WITH ME, DARLING!
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:12AM EDT 
grizzly bear
Dukas/Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You know how it is: one minute you’re having a pleasant riverside cycle with your beau, the next you’re fending off two massive bears. Well, that’s what happened to one unfortunate husband and wife, when a weekend e-bike ride became a fight for survival when two grizzlies charged. Fortunately, according to the New York Post, the couple went prepared. Hearing her partner scream, the woman whipped out bear spray, blasted the first animal, and then hosed down a second that was mauling her man—before both bears bolted. Paramedics air-lifted the man for surgery, and he’s expected to recover from “serious” injuries. Conservation officers say the bears were “almost certainly” acting defensively after being surprised along the wooded Kootenay River, in British Columbia, Canada, at around 4:30 p.m. on July 26. “The couple was well-prepared. They had bear spray, kept it accessible, and knew how to use it,” British Columbia Conservation Officer Service inspector Dave Webster said. Trails were briefly closed, but officials won’t pursue the bears, citing no predatory behavior.

Read it at New York Post

3

Foo Fighters Reveal Drummer Swap 3 Years After Hawkins’ Death

NAILED IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:04AM EDT 
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters band performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 29, 2019
PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS

The Foo Fighters are swapping drummers with another band, three years on from the death of longtime percussionist Taylor Hawkins, sources have claimed. The Seattle group has reportedly given the nod to Ilan Rubin, famed for his session work with Nine Inch Nails, after parting with Josh Freese. Freese, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction, having left the Foo Fighters two months ago. He is rejoining Nine Inch Nails after leaving in 2008, a move confirmed on Instagram where his new band posted his picture with the caption “let’s f-----g go.” Freese, too, confirmed the move in a statement of his own, saying he was “incredibly excited.” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rubin’s move to join Dave Grohl and Co. comes, according to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, although it is not clear if it is in a full or touring capacity. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of the band for further information. Confirming his departure from the Foo Fighters in May in a post on Instagram, Freese vented that the band planned, “to go in a different direction with their drummer,” adding,” I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
Singer Jess Glynne Slams Trump for Using Her Song in Wild ICE Clip
WORST HOLIDAY EVER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 8:58PM EDT 
English singer and songwriter Jessica Hannah Glynne, known professionally as Jess Glynne performs live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival. Jessica Hannah Glynne has achieved a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations. Forbes magazine considered her one of the "Most Influential People Under 30" in 2019. (Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
English singer and songwriter Jessica Hannah Glynne, known professionally as Jess Glynne performs live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival. Jessica Hannah Glynne has achieved a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations. Forbes magazine considered her one of the "Most Influential People Under 30" in 2019. (Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

British singer Jess Glynne has slammed the Trump administration for using her hit song “Hold My Hand” in a social media video bragging about ICE deportations. “Hold My Hand” was a U.K. No.1 in 2015 and reached No.86 in the U.S. Glynne’s song has been used in U.K. TV advertisements for budget airline Jet2. This year the ad, with Glynne’s song and voice artist Zoë Lister’s “Nothing beats at Jet2 holiday” tag line, became the soundtrack to a TikTok trend. The most popular TikTok video using the Jet2 ad has nearly 38 million views and shows a man opening his hotel room curtains to reveal a tiny window. On Wednesday, The White House jumped on the trend, posting a video of ICE officers arresting people with the caption with the Jet2 ad audio on their X account on Wednesday. The White House caption read “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” Glynne posted the image on her Instagram, stating, “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” Lister also commented on her Instagram, tagging both the White House and Jet2 asking, “What can be done about the White House using Jet2 sound and my voice to promote their nasty agenda?”

5
Hunter in Terrifying Cliff Plunge Crawls for 11 Hours With Broken Bones to Save Himself
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:19AM EDT 
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy.
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy. GoFundMe

A man trapped on a mountain after his vehicle fell off a cliff crawled for 11 hours to drag himself to safety, with his loyal dog by his side the entire time. Jacob ‘Jake’ Schmitt was driving through Utah’s Uinta Mountains with his dog Buddy after hunting deer when his vehicle lost control and flipped “probably 15-20 times,” sending him tumbling down the mountain and breaking his leg, ankles and ribs in the process. “Losing his phone, and with no light except for the one on Buddy’s collar, Jake did something extraordinary: he splinted his leg and crawled for miles down the mountain for over 11 hours through the night, until he reached his truck, where he drove himself to The Oakley Diner, where staff called 911,” Schmitt’s friend wrote in a GoFundMe raising funds for his medical bills. “Everybody wants to act tough, but I wanted to give up every time, all the time—but it’s like, either I die here, or I figure out how to keep going,” Schmitt later told KSL-TV, and credited his loyal dog Buddy for giving him the willpower to keep going. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” he added. “It was like having your best friend there just to kind of nudge you like, ‘Keep going, keep going,’ you know.”

Read it at People

6
Pets Abandoned After Migrants Disappear Into ICE Custody
DOGGONE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:09AM EDT 
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers carry out a raid
HANDOUT/REUTERS

ICE raids are leaving a ghostly trail of belongings abandoned, including orphaned family pets. Cats and dogs are reportedly among the belongings being frozen in time by immigration-related arrests, which have spiked since June as the White House pursues a tough stance on deportations. ICE told Axios that it “does NOT impound property,” with incidents of pick-ups by masked officials and subsequent belongings left-behind spiking across the country. Chris Ames, a resident of Ontario, California told KTLA-TV that last month, a pair of gardeners were picked up as they cut his grass. “They left the lawnmower going right here on the front lawn... They threw my gardeners’ phones in the car with the car keys, left everything open, and just took off.” There are fears that the possessions left behind are vulnerable to theft, while the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, Janet Steele told Axios they had taken in 19 pets “as a specific result of immigration detention.” Reports now suggest activists are going out of their way to collect property and return it to family members.

Read it at Axios

7
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California
MAY DAY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.25 7:22AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 7:12AM EDT 
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California
Navy F-35 Jet Crashes in Dramatic Fireball in California ABC30

An F-35 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Navy crashed in central California, the military confirmed in a statement. The pilot ejected from the craft safely and was taken to the hospital, but there was no word on any injuries. An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash. Thick, black smoke was seen billowing at the crash site, a spot of open farmland around 40 miles outside Fresno. Emergency crews, including local EMS and Cal Fire, responded to the scene to assist the pilot. The aircraft, valued at around $100 million, was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, the “Rough Raiders,” a Fleet Replacement Squadron responsible for training pilots stationed at the nearby Naval Air Station Lemoore. The F-35C is the carrier-capable variant of the advanced stealth fighter, one of three models used by the U.S. military. This marks the second F-35 crash this year, following an Air Force F-35A accident in Alaska in January, which also saw the pilot eject safely from the craft before impact.

Read it at CNN

8
Alec Baldwin Threatens Round 2 After Judge Tosses ‘Rust’ Lawsuit
CLAPPING BACK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.31.25 7:03AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 6:28AM EDT 
Actor Alec Baldwin.

Actor Alec Baldwin.

David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Alec Baldwin has pledged to push on with his lawsuit against the state prosecutors who put him on trial over the shooting death of a colleague if they do not “promptly” agree to a settlement. His suit claiming malicious prosecution was thrown out by a judge this week after little progress was made on it for 180 days, according to MailOnline. New Mexico prosecutors sought charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins—who was killed in 2021 when Baldwin fired a live bullet from what was meant to be a prop revolver on the set of the western Rust. The case was dismissed three days into Baldwin’s trial in July 2024 when a judge ruled that key evidence had been withheld from the defense. Baldwin clapped back with his own litigation in January, but a judge dismissed that suit for lack of progress, while leaving the door open for Baldwin to appeal. In a statement, a representative for Baldwin told the Daily Beast: “This is a non-event. The court dismissed the matter because we have been waiting to prosecute the case. We have been in good-faith settlement discussions with the parties to the lawsuit and will be refiling promptly if those discussions are not promptly and favorably resolved.”

Read it at MailOnline

9
Monty Python Star, 82, Says He’s Preparing for End of Life
BRIGHT SIDE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 4:58PM EDT 
Michael Palin
Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Michael Palin of the British comedy troupe Monty Python revealed Wednesday that he has made some end-of-life arrangements. “I do think about death, and the family are rather wonderful about it: ‘Have you made a will? Can I be in your will?’” he said on the podcast On the Marie Curie Couch. “I’ve made my will and all that. My family, my children, know where to find what they need to find should I die.” The writer and comedic actor, who lost wife Helen Gibbins two years ago, added that he has given all his passwords to his three children “in case I get run over by a bus.” Palin explained: “However fit you are, anything might happen. But I don’t dwell on mortality. I dwell on life.” He said he’s still staying active and engaged in work, while acknowledging that at 82, he’s older than any male relative in the last 200 years. Palin, who had heart surgery in 2019 to repair his mitral valve, said that experience also made him more aware of his body. “That saved my life, really,” he said. “And so I’ve been through that, which I think is quite important - to know that your body is vulnerable. And the older you get, the more vulnerable it is.”

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Director James Cameron Teases Future of ‘Avatar’ 4 and 5
PANDORA CALLING
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.30.25 8:01PM EDT 
James Cameron
Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

James Cameron, the director behind the Avatar franchise, is opening up about the role he’ll play in the future of Pandora. Cameron had previously said he might “pass the baton” to another director, but his perspective now appears to have changed. Speaking to Empire Tuesday, the 70-year-old director said “there’s no reason not to” direct more installments after Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film, opens in December. “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out. I mean, I’ve got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that… [but] if I can, I’ll just do it.” Cameron now plans to direct both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 himself, which he previously told People in February 2024 are “fully written.” 2022’s Avatar: The Way of the Water became the third-highest grossing movie of all time after overtaking 1997’s Titanic—another Cameron blockbuster. That same year, however, he admitted, “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” and added that he’ll “eventually” want to “pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over.”

Read it at Empire

