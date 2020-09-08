Not Only Are These Produce Bags Eco-Friendly, They Keep My Produce Fresher for Longer, Too
JUST BAG IT
During this time, my grocery shopping trips have gotten larger. Whenever I go, I’m really going for the entire week, maybe two, and so that means stocking up on plenty of fresh produce. What this has made me realize though, is that I use a ton of those plastic produce bags. You know, those green bags on rolls that are somehow impossible to get open? Yeah, those. Because I’ve been trying to be more mindful of my impact these days, and because I’m always looking for elegant solutions that don’t involve a bunch of plastic bags floating around my fridge, I couldn’t be more excited by Food52’s in-house brand Five Two’s new launch: produce bags.
These are reusable produce bags to be exact. The bags come in three different sizes, and notably, two different weaves. The first is a net weave, perfect for fruits, like apples or oranges. The second, is a close-weave cloth bag that’s great for herbs and leafy greens. The close-weave ones have a hidden feature, too. If you spritz them with a reusable spray bottle (that you also definitely need) it will help keep herbs and veggies fresher for longer in the fridge. The bags only come in a grey color, which is smart as it helps hide any stains that might arise, and each one comes with a drawstring cord so you can ensure your produce is safe and secure. They can hold anything — whether it’s rice, popcorn, nuts, as well as produce, of course — the possibilities are endless. They are machine washable, and best of all, Five Two has also added their tare weight on the side of the bag, so you can easily see how much the produce in the bag actually weighs.
Quite frankly, I couldn’t be more excited about these bags. Each set comes with 8, which might not be enough for all of your produce at the store, but will definitely help limit the amount of plastic you’re tearing off the roll. Or you could get two sets and ditch the plastic altogether.
Five Two Organic Cotton Reusable Produce Bags
