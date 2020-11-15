Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite (Cook)book

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Food 52’s Your Do-Anything Kitchen Book. This isn’t a recipe book, but instead is filled with useful tips, tricks, and theories on how to have a successful kitchen: one that is organized and allows you to cook any recipe more efficiently and effectively. It’s rife with answers to almost any question you’ve ever asked in the kitchen.

Food 52's Your Do-Anything Kitchen Buy on Amazon $ 16

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

The person in your life who got really into cooking in quarantine. Someone who just moved into their first place. Someone who needs a good hint to get organized.

