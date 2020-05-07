Keep Your Busy Kitchen Organized With These Mixing Bowls

I have been cooking a lot recently. I haven’t tried baking sourdough (yet) but I have been cooking pretty much every meal I’ve been eating. And while I enjoy cooking, it has still been a change of pace. I’m not used to cooking this much. And so, I’ve been looking for ways to simplify my cooking process, to make things more beautiful, appealing, restaurant worthy, and things that make my kitchen, a space usually overflowing with bowls and pots and pans, easily manageable.

And then I stumbled across these stoneware bowls. Made from stoneware they are heavy and sturdy, but not too heavy, which makes them easily maneuverable for whisking, pouring, and serving. The interior is rounded, which is a subtle detail that allows for easier mixing, and they are coated with a non-stick and scratch resistant finish that holds up to any utensil. They come in a set of three, the largest one for big mixes like batter, a salad, or as a jumbo popcorn bowl, the medium size is fabulous for chopped vegetables, and the smallest is great for mixing spices, dressing, or nuts. Best of all, they stack. While that might seem like something worth overlooking, trust me, it’s the most essential. Before getting these, I had a few bowls that barely fit inside one another, and so pulling them down to do some cooking was always laborious and annoying. Now, I have three bowls I love that fit easily into one another, look good on the table together, and can be tucked away with ease. Plus, the big one is excellent for popcorn.

But my favorite thing about them? That’s easy. Each one has pour-spout to make pouring batter, dressing, and other sauces a piece of cake. Honestly, why don’t all bowls have spouts?

Five Two Mixing Bowls Buy on Food52 $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

