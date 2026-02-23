Food Delivery Robot Wreaks Havoc in Client’s L.A. Yard
A fully automated food delivery robot caused chaos in a Los Angeles garden, smashing down a fence and stealing part of the debris. Kaiya Reel said the Coco delivery robot ploughed into her property on the weekend, trampling her flowers and then making a dash for it as she tried to stop it. “I came out here, and I found the Coco in my garden,” the East Hollywood resident told KTLA. “It had gotten my fence caught up in its wheel. It uprooted a whole bunch of plants in my garden and then just drove away with the fence attached to it.” She added, “I chased after it and looked like a total crazy person, running after a robot in the middle of the street and yelling at it. I was trying to block it and get in its way and it would try to go around me.” Her neighbor Roman Henson said, “I heard this crunching sound and turned around. The robot had driven through the little fence and was dragging it.” The Daily Beast has contacted Coco for comment.