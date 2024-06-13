Food Giant’s Nepo Baby Arrested for the Third Time
MEAT HEAD
Tyson Food’s heir John R. Tyson was booted from his position as the company’s chief financial officer on Thursday after he was arrested on DWI charges. University of Arkansas police arrested Tyson on Thursday morning and booked him in the Washington County Detention Center, according to the Wall Street Journal. Nine hours later, he was released. The company announced his suspension later in the day and senior finance executive, Curt Calaway, has replaced him as interim CFO. It wasn’t Tyson’s first alcohol-related arrest, either, according to the Journal. In November 2022, Tyson was arrested on charges of trespassing and public intoxication after he fell asleep inside a stranger’s home near the University of Arkansas. He pleaded guilty and paid $440 in fines, according to the Journal. In college, Tyson was arrested for public intoxication and underage drinking. Tyson Food, which owns brands like Sara Lee, said its shares slipped by a percent and a half on the day.