Food Influencer Dies in ‘Horrible Accident’ Days After Wedding Anniversary

Actress Brittany Snow and photographer Hunter Moreno are reportedly engaged. The Pitch Perfect star has been relatively private about her personal life since she split from Selling the OC star, Tyler Stanaland, after 3 years of marriage in 2023. However, a video uploaded by DeuxMoi shows that Snow’s The Beast in Me co-stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys may have let the cat out of the bag. In the video, Snow says something to Rhys and Danes, who gasp and say, “You’re engaged!? When did that happen?” Though the actress’ ring finger was bare, she had an eye-catching sparkler on her index finger. Rumors of Snow’s romance with Moreno began in Oct. 2024 when they were seen kissing in New York. Though Moreno flies under the radar, he is good friends with Selena Gomez and is known for his work as a photographer and creative director for stars such as Machine Gun Kelly and Brittany Mahomes.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Is Engaged 2 Years After DivorceNO MORE HIDING ITA red carpet video appears to show Brittany Snow’s co-star Claire Danes congratulate her on her engagement.
- 2Trump, 79, Claims Nobody Knows What a Magnet IsATTRACTION FAILTrump deflected hard questions about the economy with tales of magnets.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 3Florence Pugh Opens Up About Age-Gap Relationship HateSTANDING UP“I stood up for it and I stood up for him,” said Pugh.
- 4Kardashians Quietly Scrub Photos of Harry and MeghanSHADYThey each shared photos of the pair from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party before deleting them.
Shop with ScoutedHydrow’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Live—Score $500 OffDON’T MISS THE BOATFounded by rowers, Hydrow offers a truly immersive fitness experience with workouts led by Olympians and world-class athletes.
- 5The No. 1 Country Song in America Is by a Non-Human ArtistFAKE COWBOYSA country tune currently sitting atop the Billboard charts was made by a machine.
- 6Food Influencer Dies in 'Horrible Accident'GONE TOO SOONMichael Duarte, known on social media as “FoodWithBearHands,” is survived by his wife and their 6-year-old daughter.
- 7Scientists Discover ‘Lucifer’ Bee With Devil-Like HornsWHERE ELSE BUT AUSTRALIAResearchers sounded off about hellish consequences if more isn’t done.
- 8People Living on Prince Andrew Road Demand Name ChangeYOU LIVE WHERE?One resident said companies “make a little joke” whenever she gives her address.
Shop with ScoutedVictoria Beckham Reportedly Loves This Firming Peptide SerumBOTOX IN A BOTTLE?According to the brand, Medik8’s Liquid Peptide Serum can help remove wrinkles and expression lines by the time you finish your first bottle.
- 9Brand New Bridge in China Collapses Months After OpeningBRAND NEW FAILUREThe 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge was just finished earlier this year.
- 10Paris Jackson Reveals That Drugs Burned a Hole in Her NoseSOBER NOWThe singer revealed the condition as she celebrated five years sober.
President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “Nobody knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Florence Pugh revealed she was “hurt” by the criticism she faced over her age-gap relationship with Zach Braff. Pugh, 29, who dated the 50-year-old actor for three years before their 2022 split, opened up Tuesday about how she felt compelled to publicly defend the relationship. “I stood up for it and I stood up for him,” the actress said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. In 2020, while still dating Braff, she addressed the backlash on Instagram, calling the negative comments about her relationship “horrid” and “hateful.” She defended their difference in age: “I have been working since I was 17 years old,” adding, “I became an adult when I was 18 years old.” Ariana Grande cheered her on in the comments, “Oh I love and appreciate [you] so much,” she said. Joey King also chimed in, “You are simply the coolest.” When Pugh was asked if she will share her future relationships, she said, “Not anymore.”
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posted and deleted photos of Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, at Jenner’s 70th birthday party from their respective Instagram accounts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the red-carpet bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday. Kardashian and Jenner each shared slideshows on Monday featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the royal couple, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and other A-listers. Among the photos Kardashian, 45, posted was one of her and Markle, with the prince seemingly engaged in a conversation in the background. And Jenner shared another photo of Markle with Harry again in the background. The slideshows remain up on their Instagram pages as of Tuesday, but the images of the royal couple are no longer in them. Markle and Harry arrived at the event “hand-in-hand and looked very happy,” a source told People. “Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg,” the source added. “Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.” Harry was in Canada last week for events tied to the Nov. 11 holiday that honors U.K. military personnel who died in conflict.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Between work, maintaining a social life, and trying to get enough sleep, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Naturally, when you finally do have time, you want every minute to count. Rowing engages 86 percent of your muscles, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts—ideal for busy lifestyles or when you just want to get your workout over with. Unless you happen to live near a lake, a rowing machine is your best bet, and now’s the perfect time to invest. Right now, Hydrow is running a pre–Black Friday sale where you can save $500 on the Hydrow Origin Rower and $150 on the Hydrow Wave Rower for a limited time.
The Hydrow Origin Rower is where it all started, featuring patented technology that recreates the rhythmic feel of rowing on water. The Hydrow Wave Rower takes it further, with an intelligent training system that tracks your performance in real time.
If you want to take your training to the next level, consider upgrading with the Hydrow Membership. Your subscription provides one-on-one instruction, personalized workouts tailored to your performance, and immersive, on-the-water sessions led by world-class athletes and Olympians.
On top of that, your membership also unlocks over 5,000 workouts across HIIT, circuit training, yoga, and Pilates—ensuring a well-rounded fitness routine that fits any schedule. The best part? You can score even more savings when you use the code BEAST at checkout: BEAST, which will bring the total savings to: $550 off the Hydrow Origin Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower.
An AI-generated song has reached No.1 on the Billboard charts in a first for the music industry. The top-selling song this week on Billboard’s “Country Digital Sales” chart is “Walk My Walk,” an artificially-generated country track by an “artist” named Breaking Rust. First surfacing on Instagram in mid-October, Breaking Rust’s music featured AI-generated clips of lonesome cowboys on the dusty road, and quickly accrued millions of streams on Spotify. The composer of the track is credited only as Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor, who also runs a separate AI music project called “Defbeastai,” which produces raunchy country music. Clips of the song posted to the artist’s Instagram are often labelled “Asking AI to make a hit country song.” The phenomenon comes months after an AI-generated rock band called “The Velvet Sundown” made headlines after one of their songs racked up millions of plays on streaming platforms.
Food Influencer Dies in ‘Horrible Accident’ Days After Wedding Anniversary
A California-based food influencer was killed in a “horrible accident” on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe post shared to his social media. Michael Duarte, who went by “FoodWithBearHands” on the Internet, died while traveling with his family in Texas, only three days after he and his wife celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte,” his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, said in a statement posted to Instagram. “He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person.” No further details were released about the fatal accident. Duarte had over 2 million combined followers across his social media accounts, where he posted cooking videos and shared recipes. “The world may know him as ‘FoodWithBearHands’, but to us, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and a great friend to many.” the description in the GoFundMe post read. “We ask that you lift Michael’s family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his 6 year old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica.”
A newly-discovered type of bee has been dubbed “Lucifer” because of a pair of prongs on its face. Inspiration for the name Megachile Lucifer came to lead researcher Dr. Kit Prendergast because she’d been watching the Netflix series Lucifer at the time. The Curtin University scientist had been studying a rare type of flower in Western Australia’s Goldfields region when she spotted “highly distinctive, prominent horns.” Her findings were published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research. “The female had these incredible little horns on her face,” she said. She noted the horns are only found on female specimens and speculates they may be used for defense. “When writing up the new species description I was watching the Netflix show Lucifer at the time, and the name just fit perfectly,” she said. “I am also a huge fan of the Netflix character Lucifer so it was a no-brainer.” “Lucifer” is a dual-purpose name. In Latin it means “light bringer,” and Prendergast believes more light needs to be shed on bee conservation. “We may be missing undescribed species, including those that play crucial roles in supporting threatened plants and ecosystems,” she said.
People living on Prince Andrew Road want the street name changed after the king’s brother was retitled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following years of Jeffrey Epstein-related scandals. Tom Kirk, 36, says the address in the U.K. town of Maidenhead, Berkshire, draws “a smirk or a raised eyebrow” and argues a moral case to ditch it. In nearby Prince Andrew Close, Kelly Pevy, 39, says companies “make a little joke” whenever she gives her address. King Charles stripped Andrew, 65, of his royal titles and lodging, partly over his alleged links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. A YouGov survey last week found 91 percent of Britons view Andrew negatively. Residents have contacted the council to explore the process to rename the roads. Alternatives floated include Prince Alfred Road, Prince George Road, or river-themed names. However, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead requires unanimous consent from affected owners and adherence to national conventions—plus residents may be required to cover the cost of new signage. That’s a deal-breaker for some. John Stamp, 93, calls the paperwork “too much,” while Janet Wise, 87, says changing “all your legal stuff” would be “a lot of work.”
Want more royal gossip, scoops, and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.
The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.
The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).
It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.
A newly built bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province collapsed just months after opening following a series of warnings about cracks and shifting ground nearby. The 758-meter-long Hongqi Bridge, part of a national highway linking China’s interior to Tibet, was closed to traffic on Monday after police in the city of Maerkang noticed cracks forming on slopes and roads near the site. Authorities said terrain on a nearby mountain had begun to shift, prompting the closure. By Tuesday, the situation had deteriorated. Landslides tore through the area, triggering the collapse of the bridge’s approach and roadbed, according to a statement from the local government. No injuries or deaths were reported, though the collapse is a major embarrassment for Sichuan Road & Bridge Group, the state-backed contractor that celebrated the project’s completion in a promotional video earlier this year. The Hongqi Bridge was part of Beijing’s ongoing push to expand infrastructure into China’s mountainous western regions, a program that has long raised safety concerns due to unstable terrain and rushed construction timelines. Authorities are investigating the collapse.
Paris Jackson revealed that years of drug abuse have left her with a small hole in her nose, which she said was “exactly what you think it’s from.” Talking candidly about the experience on TikTok, the 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson spoke about how drug addiction “ruined her life” as she celebrated five years sober. “I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said, shining a light on her nose. “I have a really loud whistle, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.” Jackson said the hole is big enough to “stick a spaghetti noodle through,” and that it can be fixed with plastic surgery. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that.” She warned, “Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”