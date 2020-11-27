Food52 Is Having a Black Friday Sale. Here’s What to Get

- Take 20% off $100 or more orders at Food52 with the Code YAY20
Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Head to Food52. The brand is one of our favorite places to shop for anything kitchen related, and they’re having a stellar Black Friday sale, too. You can take 20% off orders that are $100 or more with the code YAY20. We’ve rounded up some great items that are over $100 and some that are pretty damn close.
Food52 x Greenpan Skillet Set of 3
Down From $130
Staub Round Cocotte
Down From $339
Five Two Stoneware Mixing Bowls
Five Two Essential Knife Set
Down From $139
