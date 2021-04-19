Our Favorite Food52 Glasses Are 15% Off Right Now
CHEERS
It’s no secret that Food52 is one of our favorite places to shop—not only is their shop filled with goodies, they also have their own Five Two line which is pretty much a treasure trove of awesomeness. They only have sales few and far between, but right now, they are taking 15% off our favorite glasses, and we suggest you run, don’t walk, to the opportunity.
Five Two Stackable Glassware
Down From $30
The Stackable Glassware from Five Two is designed with input from the Food52 community, and the glasses themselves are pretty much as good as it gets. They are sturdy — they won’t break or chip — and feature a gently tapered shape. They’re also stackable, which makes them easy to carry or store. Plus, they have a lovely vintage design that is worthy of any place setting.
