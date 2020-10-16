This Colorful Set of Food52 x Green Pan Frying Pans is On Sale, Today Only

The only problem with most frying pans is that they aren’t all that great to look at — that’s not exactly their purpose! But I tend to leave the pans I use frequently out on the stove for easy access, so sometimes, I wish I could have both. That’s where the Food52 x GreenPan Mixed Color Frypan comes in. This set of three frying pans comes in three different colors and sizes, and it’s on sale right now for $99, which means you essentially are getting the 8” skillet for free.

These pans have Greenpan’s Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating and they’re oven-safe, broiler-safe , dishwasher-safe, and safe against metal utensils. That means these colorful pans won’t look any worse for wear, no matter how much you use them. This special deal is part of Food52’s First Dibs Friday, which means it’s here for today only (or until it sells out).

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Skillet Set Buy on Food52 $ 99

