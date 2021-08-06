Find a Better Looking Citronella Candle—I Dare You

Scouting Report: This Citronella Candle is aesthetically pleasing, which is something I never thought I’d say about a candle that is so functional at keeping mosquitoes and other insects away from me.

I love sitting in my backyard, but doing so has one glaring problem: mosquitoes. I’ve tried plenty to eliminate them altogether, and a variety of tactics to at least keep them away from me. While many of these things do work, they all have one glaring problem—they are kind of eyesores. I’ve lived with them for this long because I wasn’t able to find a solution that was both functional and stylish. And then I came across this.

YIELD Citronella Outdoor Candle

YIELD makes some of my favorite candles (and home decor items) to begin with. They are all stylish, elevated, minimalist, and chic. I never thought I’d be applying the same adjectives to a citronella candle, and yet, here we are. Each candle comes in a double insulated glass—this accentuates the shape of the candle and makes it appear as if it were floating on thin air. The glass vessel is beautiful, and the candle itself, well, it’s a masterpiece. Made with a naturally infused blend of citronella (the good stuff), eucalyptus, and geranium essential oils, not only does it make me feel calm and relaxed, but it keeps bugs at bay. This is all in comparison to one of those gargantuan citronella candles which, while they certainly work, do not make me feel calm whatsoever, and too often serve as a centerpiece on outdoor decor. But I’m happy to place these candles just about anywhere outside from a design perspective and from a I hate bugs and will do anything to keep them away from me perspective. The citronella keeps them away from me as long as the candle is burning, so I can enjoy summer nights dining al fresco in peace.

My backyard is currently filled with these candles—but my favorite part about them has to be this. Once they run out of wax, you can wash them out, and use them as glassware or as a plant pot for succulents. This candle can truly do just about anything.

