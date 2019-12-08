Scouted Gift Pick: This Best-Selling, Cleverly Designed Apron from Food52
What it is: The Five Two Ultimate Apron from Food52. Five Two is Food52’s in-house brand that makes kitchen basics for everyone. This apron is truly the ultimate apron. Taking feedback from 32,000 people in the Food52 community, the apron was designed with everyone in mind. It has an adjustable neck strap, a chest pocket for things like pens and glasses, a pocket with a printed conversion chart inside, and slots at the bottom to use for potholders. Seriously, they thought of everything.
Who to gift to: Your friend who is going through a bread-making phase. Your coworker who cannot stop watching Bon Appetit videos. Your mother-in-law whose cooking you may like better than your own mother’s (shhh!).
The Five Two Ultimate Apron
