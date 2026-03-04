Trying to Eat Healthier? This Chrome Extension Makes It Easy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You leave the doctor’s office determined to eat more fiber and whole grains, only to hit a wall at the grocery store. Are whole wheat and whole grain the same thing? What counts as high fiber? Questions like these pop up all the time. Soon you’re Googling ingredients and comparing labels, only to give up and fall back on the same familiar choices. The FoodHealth Score takes all the guesswork out of the process. It turns complex nutrition science into a simple 1–100 score (one being the least healthy and 100 being the healthiest). You’ll be able to instantly recognize which foods best align with the latest dietary guidelines—without needing to remember the rules, read nutrition labels, or become a nutrition expert.

FoodHealth Score.