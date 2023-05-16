Wild Footage Allegedly Shows Attacker of Dem Staff Chasing Woman Before Capitol Assault
SCARY
Doorbell footage has captured the terrifying moments before a man stormed Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-VA) Virginia office with a baseball bat and injured two staffers on Monday. The footage, obtained by NBC News, shows the 49-year-old Virginia man chasing an unidentified woman, dressed all in black, as she screams and enters the backyard of a house. The man follows her, screaming back at her and holding the bat in his hands. “What is he doing? Call the police,” the woman screams. He eventually stops and he walks away from the house. Just minutes later, he is alleged to have walked into Connolly’s office and struck one aide in the head and another—an intern on her first day in the office—on the side of her torso. Congressman Connolly was not in the office at the time of the assaults. A statement from U.S. Capitol Police said the suspect’s motivation is unclear, and named him as Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, Virginia. He is facing charges for one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and one count of Malicious Wounding.