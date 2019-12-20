Footage From Epstein’s First Suicide Attempt Is Not Missing, Say Prosecutors
Prosecutors have clarified that footage from the outside of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell at the time of his first suicide attempt has not gone missing—following reports this week that it had. On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold told a court that no one could find the footage from the cell Epstein shared with accused quadruple murderer Nick Tartaglione. The claim was later confirmed by a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office. However, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote an update to the judge on Thursday, saying the Metropolitan Correctional Center has been able to confirm that the video in question was “preserved” by staff after lawyers for Tartaglione requested it this year, and is not missing. Prosecutors want to obtain a copy of the video because, if it shows Tartaglione helping Epstein, it could boost his legal team’s argument that he shouldn’t be executed for his alleged crimes.