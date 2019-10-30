CHEAT SHEET
WOAH
Footage of U.S. Raid on ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Compound Released
The U.S. military released video of the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound on Wednesday. The black-and-white footage shows U.S. forces approaching the compound wall as “fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault,” according to U.S. Central Command. Al-Baghdadi died at his compound near Syria's border on Sunday after a suicide bomb detonated as U.S. forces were closing in, killing him and some of his children. The raid reportedly kicked into high gear after the U.S. got a tip from a source close to al-Baghdadi. According to NBC News, the source gave al-Baghdadi's used underwear and blood sample to the U.S.-allied Kurds, who then passed it along to U.S. intelligence. Officials were able to confirm the samples the informant provided were a DNA match for al-Baghdadi.