CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Footage Proves Edwin Castro Bought Winning Powerball Ticket: Lawyer
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Read it at New York Post
The supposed mystery over who bought a $2.04 billion Powerball ticket from a California service center got a little clearer Monday, when the declared winner’s lawyer said he’d seen CCTV footage of his client buying the ticket. David De Paoli said the clip that shows Edwin Castro in the store is “crystal clear.” A man named Jose Rivera had come forward to allege that he actually bought the ticket and that it was then stolen by another man—and then made its way to Castro. Rivera, who sued Castro in a case that is still ongoing, has now been charged with filing a false police report. The California State Lottery Commission has not publicly released the CCTV video and says Castro is the rightful winner.