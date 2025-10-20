Footage Shows Shocking Bikers’ Crash at Red Bull Competition

Two freestyle mountain bikers were airlifted to the hospital after horrific crashes at an extreme sporting event in Utah. The Red Bull Rampage, one of the world’s biggest biking events, is known for its brutal track set against a backdrop of jagged red cliffs in Zion National Park. Spanish rider Adolf Silva attempted a double backflip off a ledge on the course as part of his second run at the free ride event. When he crashed, the front wheel of his bike hit the ground and the 28-year-old’s body flew over the handlebars before he landed on his head on the rocky surface. After treatment by a medical team, he was transported to the hospital by helicopter. Red Bull released a statement after the accident, saying, “Adolf is alert, conscious, and talking to loved ones.” Shortly after Silva’s alarming crash, Swedish rider Emil Johansson, 26, attempted to perform a double tail whip on his second run. After landing the move, he fell off his bike and off the trail and down a steep rock face. A second Red Bull statement read, “Emil is alert and responsive.” Organizers paused the event to allow medical crews to help the Swede.

The Independent