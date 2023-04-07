CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Footage Shows Slain Cash App Founder’s Final Moments
TRAGIC ATTACK
Read it at New York Post
The final moments of Cash App founder Bob Lee's life were filled with tragic panic, according to surveillance footage obtained by The Daily Mail Thursday and reported interactions between law enforcement officials. An excerpt of his 911 call reported by The New York Post included a dispatcher calling for immediate aid. “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying ‘someone stabbed me,’” the dispatcher said. “Advised he is bleeding out. He’s outside on the street.” CCTV footage also showed the tech exec staggering following the attack and falling to the ground as he tried to seek help. Officials have not divulged many details on the attack and have encouraged anyone with information to contact the police tip line.