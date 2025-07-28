Legendary Football Coach Announces Cancer Update

Heidi Klum Addresses Backlash Over Mother-Daughter Lingerie Photoshoot
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Heidi Klum is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. At 52, she has no plans to strut away from the spotlight, even when that attention turns sour in the comment section. The model and Project Runway host has been part of the modeling industry since she was 19, with her 21-year-old daughter Leni following in her mother’s footsteps three decades later. In 2024, the mother-daughter duo posed together in a lingerie advertisement for the Italian brand Intimissimi, sparking significant backlash and leading Klum to disable her Instagram comments. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” Klum said in an interview with People. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated cover girl says her openness with her body doesn’t just stem from comfort, but rather from her nationality. “I’ve always been very open with my body,” she told People. “When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European…my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”