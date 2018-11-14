Read it at AP
A football fan who was charged with driving drunk after a car crash told police he drank too much because his team–the New York Jets—“suck.” Christopher Greyshock, 57, rear-ended another vehicle about 5:15 p.m. Sunday—about an hour after the Jets lost 41-10 to the Buffalo Bills, to fall to 3-7 this season. Authorities say Greyshock, from West Milford, New Jersey, told officers: “I drank too much because the Jets suck.” An open bottle of whiskey and suspected marijuana was discovered in his car after the crash. He was charged with DWI and assault by auto.