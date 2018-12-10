Football Player Arrested in Pregnant Cheerleader’s Murder: ‘She Was a Child With a Child’

An Indiana high-schooler was arrested for the slaying of his pregnant classmate, who was found dead in a dumpster early Sunday, police say.

The body of Breana Rouhselang, a 17-year-old former cheerleader in Mishawaka, was discovered around 4:30 a.m. behind a restaurant near her house, hours after her parents reported her missing.

Aaron Trejo, a 16-year-old football player, was booked into the St. Joseph County jail on suspicion of murder, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities were expected to make a decision on formal charges on Monday afternoon. If Trejo is charged, he’ll be tried as an adult, prosecutors said.

Breana was last seen at her home around midnight Saturday, said Lt. Alex Arendt of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit. Her family reported her missing after they “got the feeling that something wasn’t right,” Arendt told the AP.

The girl knew Trejo from the football team, Arendt said, but the particulars of their relationship were still under investigation.

Breana’s stepmother, Nicole Rouhselang, told reporters that Breana was about six months pregnant when she died. Breana was a softball coach, cheerleader and football team manager at Mishawaka High School, Nicole said. (Trejo was listed as a varsity football player on the Mishawaka Cavemen’s roster.)

Earlier on Monday, Breana’s father, Dave, waited with Nicole for a call from the Metro Homicide Unit. “We’re all waiting for the call to have a meeting,” Dave told The Daily Beast. “Ready to walk out the door as soon as we get a phone call.”

The couple grappled with their horrific loss and said they were numb as reporters rang Nicole’s cellphone. “We just don’t even know what to think,” Nicole said. “We’re in shock. We’re in disbelief. She was a child with a child. There’s no words to express how I feel.”

Dave called Breana “the most caring, innocent person you could ever meet.” He said his daughter, who was his second child, was “never a mean person. Never an angry person. One of the nicest, most genuine kids.”

The grieving dad said he’d never met or heard of Trejo, but said the killing may have been “premeditated.” Asked if Trejo was the father of Breana’s baby, Dave said, “We’ll have a more clear answer on it later but I do believe so. That in my mind is probably the motive behind this.”

Nicole told reporters on Sunday that Breana’s grades had been slipping lately, and that she had only learned that the teen was pregnant after the killing. “I just don’t understand it,” Nicole said, according to the South Bend Tribune. “She was young. … too young to have a baby herself.”

The stepmom told The Daily Beast that she’s known Breana since she was 6 years old.

“She was very caring and loving,” Nicole said. “She would love a fly. She was a lover of animals. She was an athlete. She played softball from the moment she could walk. She was a cheerleader from the time she was little, all the way until this year.”

Nicole said Breana was a typical teenage girl who had lots of friends from all of her school extracurriculars, including volleyball. Breana talked of going to college for athletic training or sports management, Nicole said.

“We’re all big Notre Dame fans,” Nicole added. “We always have Notre Dame in the back of our head, but you have to have a super high GPA average.” Breana was considering Saint Mary’s College.

The last time Dave Rouhselang saw his daughter Breana, he treated her to a joint birthday party at TGI Friday’s, where he works. “It was a great day,” Dave said. “We just went out to dinner, then went home and spent time together.”

It was the week before Thanksgiving. They didn’t see Breana as often as they liked because of custody agreement with her biological mother.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. Dave said he wants to “make sure my daughter has a proper funeral she deserves.”