Football Star Accused of Wearing Wigs and Makeup in Bonkers $20M Fraud Plot

A UPS jet narrowly avoided colliding with another plane at the same airport where 14 people were killed in November. Air traffic control at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport was heard yelling, “What are you doing?” as a single-propeller PC12 encroached into the landing path of a Boeing 767 on Tuesday. “Skylab two five. What are you doing?” the controller asked as flight SKQ-25 taxied toward the runway where the larger plane was about to touch down from Atlanta. Controllers then told the UPS jet to perform a go-around and said, “Skylab two five stop,” before instructing it to cross the runway when the path was clear. Recording from LiveATC picked up controllers later apologizing to the UPS plane, saying, “Sorry about that.” WDRB reports that UPS spokesperson Michelle Polk said the UPS pilot carried out the go-around “beautifully,” and that “there was no operational impact.” An FAA spokesman said that “required separation was maintained.” In November, an incident involving UPS Airlines Flight 2976 killed both pilots and 12 people from a nearby business when the UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 failed to climb higher than 30 feet after an engine fell off during takeoff.
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- 1Tense Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Close CallTOO CLOSE FOR COMFORTMore than a dozen people died there six months ago.
- 2Football Star Accused of Bonkers $20M Impersonation PlotWIGGING OUTNFL players—identified only by initials—were the victims.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 3FBI’s Most Wanted Woman Is Captured After Years on the RunLUCK RUNS OUTShe had been wanted since a 2020 shooting.
- 4Star Rushed to the Hospital After In-Flight Emergency'THIS SCARED ME’“I was dizzy, nauseous, very warm, and my arms started feeling numb,” she said.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 5Singer Arrested After Teen's Body Found in His TeslaHORROR STORYThe remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the trunk of the car in September 2025.
- 6Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Her Entire Tour‘SO SORRY’Trainor’s ‘The Get In Girl’ tour was set to start in two months.
- 7Secret Service Tackles Man Outside White HouseHIGH JUMPThe would-be fence jumper was stopped after a scuffle.
- 8‘80’s Icon Reveals Heroic Act During Palisades FiresMETHOD ACTINGSteve Guttenberg recounted how he rescued a stubborn elderly couple during the Palisades fires.
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- 9Brian Williams Plots Netflix Comeback After Scandal'WE'RE BACK'The veteran news anchor is diving into Netflix’s growing podcast space after he was axed by NBC in 2015.
- 10‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Canceled After Five SeasonsLAYING DOWN THE LAWIt was moved from a broadcast slot to streaming for its fifth season.
Football Star Accused of Wearing Wigs and Makeup in Bonkers $20M Fraud Plot
A former college football champion has been accused of one of the more elaborate fraud schemes in recent memory. Luther Davis is accused of donning wigs, makeup, and fake IDs to impersonate NFL players and pocket nearly $20 million in loans. The defensive tackle who won a BCS national championship with Alabama in 2010 allegedly posed as three separate NFL players—identified only by initials—between May 2023 and October 2024, according to a federal filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Georgia. None of the impersonated players is accused of wrongdoing. Davis and co-conspirator CJ Evins allegedly secured at least 13 loans from lenders who believed they were dealing directly with the athletes. When lenders arranged Zoom calls to finalize agreements, Davis allegedly appeared in disguise, using fake IDs and falsified financial documents incorporating player photos pulled from the internet. One disguise allegedly included a “durag-style head covering.” Prosecutors say the funds were funneled through sham businesses before landing in the pair’s personal accounts, where the money was used to buy real estate, vehicles, and jewelry. Both men face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, with plea hearings scheduled for April 27.
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One of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted women has been arrested, the agency said. Missourian KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, of Kansas City, was arrested in High Springs, Florida, on Wednesday by the High Springs Police Department. She was wanted for her alleged involvement in a shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, in Kansas City, where she is accused of firing at a car with two women in it, one of whom was killed. She was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County, Missouri in 2020 and a federal warrant for her arrest was put out the following year after a further charge of unlawful flight. She was added to the 10 Most Wanted list on Tuesday, with a $1 million reward for anyone with information. “The High Springs Police Department commends the strong collaboration between local and federal law enforcement partners in this case,” said High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard. “This outcome reflects the importance of coordinated efforts, shared intelligence, and mutual trust in protecting our communities. We are especially proud of the professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by our HSPD officers during a routine traffic stop.” The Daily Beast has requested further information.
TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba said she suffered an in-flight “medical emergency” and was taken to the hospital after landing in New York. The Dancing with the Stars judge, 58, said she was “resting up” after becoming “very unwell” on an April 15 flight from Los Angeles to New York, where she was scheduled to work on a campaign with pharmaceutical firm Novartis to raise awareness about Sjögren’s disease, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with in 2013. The disease causes severe dryness of the eyes and mouth. “I was dizzy, nauseous, very warm, and my arms started feeling numb,” Inaba said, adding that a doctor onboard and flight crew assisted her before she went to the hospital and received fluids. Port Authority Police and EMS said they responded to a medical emergency at about 2:37 p.m. on a Delta flight at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport. Inaba wrote on Instagram that she initially believed she might have had food poisoning but sought help when her arms went numb. “Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me,” she wrote.
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A rising music star has been arrested on suspicion of murder, months after a teenager’s dismembered body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, was taken into custody by heavily armed LAPD officers at his Hollywood Hills home on Thursday, sources told Rolling Stone. Detectives had obtained a probable-cause warrant and arrested Burke shortly after 4:30 p.m. The victim, 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in September 2025 after a tow yard called police, reporting that an impounded 2023 Tesla Model Y was “emanating a foul odor and attracting flies.” Burke was on a national tour when the vehicle was towed. Court documents revealed detectives opened the trunk to find Rivas’s decomposed head and torso inside a black cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay,” with her severed arms and legs in a second bag. Burke’s defense lawyers issued this statement on behalf of their client: “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death,” they said. “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”
Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her “The Get In Girl” tour two months before it was due to begin. In an announcement for fans posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, Trainor, 32, wrote that she was canceling her tour in order to focus on her family following the birth of her third child in January. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote. “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” She promised she would be back soon and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her new album, set for release next week. “I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added. The tour was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12 and wrap in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.
A man was tackled and taken into custody by Secret Service agents on Thursday after trying to breach the White House fence. The individual, who has not yet been identified, dashed toward an entrance gate and tried to scale the perimeter fence, but was swiftly intercepted shortly after 11:30 a.m. A local witness told the Daily Mail that agents swarmed the area in the moments following the incident, which occurred while President Donald Trump was still on the premises before he left for an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Newsweek reported that a Secret Service officer sustained a minor cut in the scuffle. Both the officer and the suspect were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The immediate area was eventually cleared, but a heavy security presence remained around the entrance gate. Reached for comment, the White House confirmed the incident and referred the Daily Beast to the Secret Service. The Secret Service did not immediately return a request for comment.
Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg, 67, didn’t just play a hero on screen—he apparently went full action-movie mode during the deadly Palisades fire last year. Appearing on Maury Povich’s On Par podcast Monday, Guttenberg recounted how he sprang into action during the January blaze that ravaged Los Angeles and destroyed more than 6,800 structures. He said he first started moving abandoned cars clogging the road after realizing emergency vehicles wouldn’t be able to get through. But things got even crazier when Guttenberg spotted an elderly couple calmly sitting in their living room watching TV as the fire approached. After knocking on the window and warning them to get out, he said the pair refused to budge, sparking a “big fight.” That’s when Guttenberg said he took matters into his own hands. “I had to break into their house through a window,” he said, adding that he landed on the kitchen floor with “glass everywhere.” Guttenberg said he then carried the couple outside so firefighters could get to them. The actor joked, the couple “hated” him for it, and the woman even hit him on the head during the rescue as he warned, “Your house is going to burn down.”
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Former news host Brian Williams is making a comeback—this time on Netflix. The 66-year-old veteran anchor is teaming up with the streaming giant to host a new podcast, We’re Back! With Brian Williams, as Netflix continues its push into the booming podcast space. The show, announced Thursday, will feature Williams in extended interviews with “actors, writers, musicians, athletes, journalists and unexpected newsmakers,” and is set to debut later this year. Williams, who anchored NBC Nightly News for a decade, was sidelined for six months without pay in 2015 after his embellished account of a helicopter incident during the Iraq War unraveled. Now, five years after he left his anchor position at MSNBC, Williams framed his move to podcasting as a fresh chapter after a lengthy career in journalism. “After 40 years in the news business,” he said, he’s eager to dive into “interesting conversations with creative, funny, smart, talented and consequential people,” calling Netflix “the perfect home” for the project. The hire also reunites Williams with a familiar collaborator—his former NBC and MSNBC producer Jonathan Wald, who will executive-produce the series—as Netflix steadily expands its podcast lineup.
Law & Order: Organized Crime has been canceled by NBC after a five-year run. The show aired on NBC from 2021 to 2024, then moved to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, for its fifth and final season. The show told the story of detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni‚ a lead character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a decade after his final appearance on the original series. The procedural crime drama showed Stabler as a lead detective in the Organized Crime Control Bureau as he attempts to find his wife’s killer. The show also starred Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez, Ainsley Seiger, and Dean Norris. The show was a welcome addition in the Law and Order universe to fans and critics alike when it premiered in 2021. “It’s rare that a television event lives up to its hype. But thanks to Meloni and Hargitay, Elliot Stabler’s big return to the Law & Order universe really did,” one TVLine critic said.