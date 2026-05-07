Football Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis at 38

An ex-policeman has revealed the “trauma” he has endured from a virus he picked up on a contaminated cruise ship. Martin Anstee, who was a cop in Britain for 33 years, was on a Dutch-registered vessel, MV Hondius, when it was plunged into disarray by an outbreak of hantavirus. Three people have died so far as a result of the contagion, which comes from rats. Anstee, speaking from his hospital bed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, said he was coping. “There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for. I’m in isolation at the moment,” the 56-year-old said. His wife Nicola told The Telegraph that it has been a “very traumatic few days.” Nicola added: “The fear with this virus is it can deteriorate very quickly, so it’s been a bit up and down for him.” Anstee’s condition is comparatively mild compared to others. As well as the deceased, a Dutch couple and a German national, there are eight people from Hondius in serious conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Ex-Cop Hospitalized With Rat Virus From Cruise Speaks OutVIRUS VESSELThe Spain-bound vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, set sail from southern Argentina on April 1.
- 2Football Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis at 38‘WE CAN BEAT THIS’He’s currently undergoing “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his cancer.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3Patriots Coach Took Private Boat Ride With Pregnant ReporterRED-HANDEDDocuments reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel.
- 4Reality TV Star Dead at 35 Following Freak AccidentTRAGIC ENDAccording to reports, he was found with head wounds caused by shards of glass.
Partner updateAD BY SkinMedicaThese Skincare Serums Deliver Visible Results in Just Weeks SKIN DEEPSkinMedica’s serums work with your skin’s natural renewal process to reduce fine lines, boost hydration, and deliver visible and lasting results.
- 5Italian Food Brand Accused of ‘Tomato Fraud’CANNED HEATTwo Californians have claimed that the company is lying on its labeling.
- 6Manosphere Clown Charged After Alligator Shooting LivestreamPOND LIFEClavicular fired a dozen rounds at a gator from an Everglades airboat for clicks.
- 7Professor Probed After Giving Himself Fake Nobel-Style PrizeTRUMP-ESQUEFlorent Montaclair invented a bogus learned society just to decorate himself.
- 8Surgeon ‘Traumatized’ After His Mistake Killed a PatientHAUNTEDThomas Shaknovsky says he will spend the rest of his life carrying the “hurt.”
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9James Cameron Sued by Actress Over Character in BlockbusterLOOKALIKEAt issue is the main character’s face.
- 10Rudy Giuliani’s Spokesperson Gives Update on His HealthHEALTH UPDATEThe former New York mayor was hospitalized with pneumonia in critical condition.
Football Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis at 38
Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. In a Facebook post sharing a GoFundMe for his health battle, Garcia wrote, “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news, but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.” He also encouraged his fans to get screened. “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctor’s office when you don’t feel 100%,” the 38-year-old wrote. Garcia learned of his diagnosis after several days of extensive testing during an ER stay, according to his GoFundMe page. He plans to begin chemotherapy and has started on FOLFIRINOX, which he says is “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his condition. Garcia was the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2008 to 2011. During the 2010 season, he led the team to a victory over the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and helped them reach the SEC Championship Game for the first and only time.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.
Cover all of mom’s face mask bases with this 11-piece Korean mask pack. K-beauty is built around attaining that glass skin look—a complexion that looks deeply hydrated, smooth, and luminous. This curated set includes masks that target common annoyances like dark spots, dryness, and blemishes, so mom has the right mask for whatever she needs.
Give mom the gift of overall wellness with this 10-piece kit of trendy must-haves. This kit includes Biotin supplements for nail and hair health, a collagen neckline treatment that targets wrinkles, an exfoliating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and moisturized, and a lot more.
Every day for 12 days, mom can unwrap a little self-care gift, like a hydrating coconut body oil, an eye serum that targets five signs of aging, and a vitamin C-infused night cream that brightens and revitalizes dull skin.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
In June 2021, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini rented a private boat together while Russini was pregnant with her first child. A source told TMZ the pair took a three-hour trip on the water in Putnam County, Tennessee, where they were “cautious about photos being taken.” Documents reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel. Russini gave birth to her first child, Michael, with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, two months after the trip. Since late March, Russini and Vrabel have been embroiled in a public cheating scandal after Page Six published photos of them, both married, getting cozy at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Both initially denied the allegations, with Russini resigning from her role as NFL Insider at The Athletic. A few weeks later, Page Six published more photos of them kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel said he would seek therapy and has had “difficult conversations” with people he cares about. After the new photos were released, Russini deactivated her social media accounts.
The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall was found dead by police early Wednesday morning at his villa in Mallorca, Spain. He was 35. According to reports, he was found with head wounds caused by shards of glass. An unnamed police source told The Sun that they believe “the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door,” but also said, “it is still too early to say definitively what happened.” The Spanish Civil Guard stated that they are investigating the incident, which they say appears to be an accidental death. The Sun’s source states that witnesses told authorities Hall had been out partying all night before returning to his villa. Hall allegedly “turned aggressive” and appeared to attempt “to harm himself by banging his head against things,” the source said. The star had been documenting his time in Mallorca with his family and friends, posting on Tuesday a photo captioned, “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things–looking through things–I’m just making art–in many forms.” Hall is best known for his stint on The Only Way Is Essex between 2015 and 2016. “Jake was a part of the Towie family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today’s very sad news,” the show said in a tribute to Hall. He is survived by his daughter, River, whom he shares with his ex, Ladies of London star, Missé Beqiri.
For more than 25 years, SkinMedica has set itself apart in the skincare industry with its emphasis on skin biology and cellular renewal. The brand’s innovative formulas are specifically designed to activate your skin’s natural regenerative process, empowering it to do what it does best—and leave you looking and feeling radiant. If you want to elevate your skincare routine with real, visible results, these three serums are worth trying.
When it comes to skincare priorities, is anti-aging at the top of your list? SkinMedica’s flagship TNS Advanced+ Serum turns back the clock by targeting wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin texture and tone. Best of all, it makes an immediate impact with visible results in as little as two weeks.
Healthy skin and hydrated skin go hand in hand. The HA5 Hydra Collagen Hydrator Serum is formulated with five different forms of hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen, which can increase your skin cells’ ability to retain moisture. The result? Up to 48 hours of comfortable, lasting hydration.
This powerful retinol serum stimulates collagen production and promotes faster skin cell regeneration, dramatically minimizing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, hyper-pigmentation, and uneven skin texture. Plus, it includes algae extract to ensure your skin is soft, hydrated, and protected against damage.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
An Italian food brand is being sued for allege “tomato fraud.” The central argument of a suit brought by two California residents against New Jersey-based Cento Fine Foods is that its “Certified San Marzano” labeling is flagrantly untrue, according to the class action lawsuit obtained by the New York Post. “San Marzano tomatoes are considered the Ferrari or Prada of canned tomato varieties. Loyalists say they are well worth the higher price tag compared to other Italian or domestically produced options,” the lawsuit states, suggesting that San Marzano tomatos are not used in Cento’s product. “Defendant’s marketing and labeling of Cento San Marzanos as ‘Certified San Marzano’ tomatoes is false, misleading, and unfair,” the filing continued. The complainants went in on the taste, or lack thereof. “They lack the taste, consistency, and other physical characteristics associated by consumers with certified San Marzano Tomatoes,” it said. A lawyer for Cento Fine Foods told ABC that the claim is “entirely without merit.” The company successfully defended a similar suit in New York in 2019.
A “looksmaxxing” influencer who fired a dozen rounds at an alligator from a livestreamed airboat ride through the Everglades has been hit with criminal charges in Florida. Clavicular—real name Braden Eric Peters, 20—leads a manosphere subculture whose adherents chase chiseled looks through cosmetic surgery, unproven supplements, and steroids, broadcasting their every move to legions of online disciples. His Kick channel alone has more than 300,000 followers. Peters was charged on April 29 with the misdemeanor of unlawfully firing a gun in public. His defense lawyers, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, insist their client had been “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” the New York Times reported. Peters wasn’t charged with harming the gator itself, which authorities suspect may already have been dead by the time he opened fire on March 26 inside a state nature preserve west of Miami, the newspaper said. Two fellow streamers along for the ride were also charged. They were Andrew Morales, 22, who calls himself “Cuban Tarzan,” and Yabdiel Annibal Cotto Torres, 26, known to his audience as “Baby Alien.” Peters, due in Miami-Dade County Court on May 20, was hospitalized last month after appearing to overdose during another livestream.
A professor has been accused of pulling a stunt straight from Donald Trump’s playbook for inventing a Nobel-style prize and giving it to himself. Frenchman Florent Montaclair, who taught at a university in eastern France for two decades, dreamed up the Gold Medal of Philology and a bogus learned society to hand it out, the BBC reported. His 2016 coronation took place inside the National Assembly in Paris, with government ministers and genuine Nobel winners in attendance. Prosecutor Paul-Edouard Lallois told the broadcaster: “It’s such an unlikely tale, it could be out of a film.” The ruse only collapsed last year when a colleague realized Montaclair was about to lead a discussion on misinformation. Before then, he had even bestowed an honorary version of the medal on MIT linguist Noam Chomsky, then 88, at a Brussels ceremony. He also listed a Ph.D. from a Delaware university that does not exist. When police searched his home in February, Montaclair admitted he had spent about $300 at a jeweler on the medal itself, telling officers: “It’s not a con. It’s an attempt to set up a new distinction in the world of academia—an attempt that failed.” He has been suspended indefinitely. Trump, 79, was given a made-up award by FIFA and lapped it up after being snubbed for the actual Nobel Peace Prize—which he had spent years insisting he deserved. When the Nobel committee handed the 2025 prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado instead, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino stepped in to soothe the president’s bruised ego with the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.” Trump accepted the bauble while moaning that Norway had “screwed” him.
A Florida doctor whose bizarre operating room error led to the death of a patient said he spends every day haunted by his mistake. Thomas Shaknovsky accidentally removed William Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen while operating on the 70-year-old in August 2024. “That was an incredibly unfortunate event that I regret deeply, and I’m forever traumatized by it and hurt by it,” Shaknovsky said in a November deposition, obtained Thursday by NBC. “I can’t explain to you what it’s like for a surgeon to lose a patient on a table and how demoralizing it is and how devastating it is,” he went on. “It’s a devastating thing, which I will have to live with the rest of my life.” Shaknovsky added he thinks “every single day” about the incident, which took place when Bryan’s heart stopped after he started bleeding profusely on the operating table. Shaknovsky made to remove Bryan’s spleen in his search for the source of the bleed but in the confusion wound up removing the man’s liver instead. He is currently facing manslaughter charges and if convicted would spend 15 years in prison.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Superstar director James Cameron is facing a lawsuit claiming he based a key character in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise on a teenage actor without her permission. In the complaint, which also names The Walt Disney Company, actress Q’orianka Kilcher said the issue arose after she appeared as Pocahontas in the 2005 film The New World, alongside Colin Farrell and Christian Bale. Kilcher, who is Native Peruvian, alleges that Cameron extracted her facial features from a photograph of her in the movie published in the L.A. Times. The suit claims he directed his design team to use it as the basis for the character Neytiri in Avatar. The filing states, “Plaintiff never consented to Defendants’ use of her likeness, either in Avatar or in any related product or promotion.” Neytiri is the lead heroine in the franchise and is portrayed by Zoe Saldana. The lawsuit says the use of her facial features is “a literal transplant of a real teenager’s facial structure into a blockbuster movie character.” The first Avatar movie was released in 2009. The three movies have made over $6 billion combined. The suit also says Kilcher had no idea her face was Cameron’s muse until she met him in 2010. Cameron told Kilcher he had a gift for her—a framed sketch of Neytiri drawn and signed by him. It included a handwritten note that read: “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.” Arnold P. Peter, Kilcher’s lead counsel, said Cameron’s tactics were “not inspiration, it was extraction.” Kilcher is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, disgorgement of profits attributable to the use of her likeness, injunctive relief and corrective public disclosure. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Cameron and Walt Disney for comment.
Rudy Giuliani has been moved out of the intensive care unit after being hospitalized in critical condition and receiving his last rites. The former New York mayor, 81, “will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” his spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement. Goodman had revealed Sunday evening that Giuliani had been hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” at a Florida hospital. Goodman declined to comment further when contacted by the Daily Beast. Giuliani’s nurse-cum-girlfriend Maria Ryan later told Fox News that a Catholic priest was summoned that day to perform last rites, but that his condition had since improved enough that he had been removed from the ventilator and was breathing independently. The Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks left Giuliani with lasting health complications that exacerbated his pneumonia, according to Goodman. Hailed as “America’s Mayor” in the aftermath of the terror attacks, Giuliani went on to serve as a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term and has been a major voice amplifying false claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from Trump. In a Truth Social post, the president offered well-wishes for his former lawyer before immediately seeking to blame Democrats for Giuliani’s illness.