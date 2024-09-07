Football World Mourns Shock Death of 26-Year-Old Star

Former Clemson College wide receiver and two-time national champion Diondre Overton passed away at the age of 26, the South Carolina university revealed on Saturday.

Clemson’s football team made the announcement on X, with photos of Overton attached, but stopped short of providing any more details about his death.

Overton ran 777 yards, seven touchdowns and had 52 receptions during his tenure with the Tigers from 2016-2019. His performance helped win the Tigers their 2016 and 2018 College Football Championship titles.

Overton’s former teammates, coaches and friends mourned his death on social media.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who played with Overton, wrote on his Instagram story: “Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L....I’m hurting bad bout this right now. Rest Easy Big Play.”