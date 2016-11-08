For a Few Moments Today, You Could Make Trump’s Site Say Whatever You Wanted

Looks like there’s one more bizarre surprise in store before this election is over after all.

As spotted by Weekly Standard social media editor Shoshana Weissmann among others, if you typed words after the URL “https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/archive/%20” and continue to put “%20” after each subsequent word, you could make the header of Donald Trump’s official press release archive say whatever you wanted it to.

The problem seems to have been first discovered when someone made Trump's website header a poop emoji.

As you might expect, the internet went wild with this knowledge.

Trump’s camp appear to have caught the problem and fixed it within about an hour, making the URL redirect to Trump's homepage among other things, but screenshots are forever.