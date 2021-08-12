For Days Is The Sustainable Clothing Brand That Keep On Giving

Scouting Report: Sustainable clothing brand For Days is making clothing that’s good for the planet and your wardrobe.

When it comes to environmental consciousness, we know that the biggest impacts on climate change come from corporations and not individual choices. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make small differences where we can, which is why I tried out the sustainable clothing brand For Days.

For Days makes its clothing out of 100% recycled materials, and includes staple pieces like basic shirts and tops. I was glad to see the clothing arrive in recyclable packaging and even more impressed when I put the clothing pieces on. The first word that came to mind trying on the For Days 90s Crop T-Shirt was crisp. The tight-knit cotton material held its shape creating a clean and classic look even after being tussled around under my jean jacket all day. While some pieces are staple basics, others carry a cool retro flare, and they’re all made with durable fabric and quality stitching to guarantee that even though you can send them back at any time, you probably won’t want to.

90s Crop T-Shirt Shop at For Days $

For Days stands out in the world of sustainable fashion with a completely closed-loop system. Anything you order from them can be sent back to be either repurposed or recycled in one of their innovative Take Back Bags. Furthermore, even transportation impact is accounted for with carbon-neutral shipping. The best part? This zero-waste structure not only keeps textiles out of landfills but benefits you as well. Returning the clothing you no longer want earns you credits that can then be contributed to new For Days clothes. You can send in non-For Days clothing as well!

There are few times in life you can turn your old socks or sweatpants into a fresh new tank top or cool tie-dye bag and just as few times that minimizing your impact on the planet can look this good. For Days may be a fairly new brand, but I foresee this being a long-term relationship.

