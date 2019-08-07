For the Sake of Our Democracy, We Must Ditch Mitch McConnell

The events in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend give new meaning to the phrase the enemy within. The country is under siege from what law enforcement officials are calling domestic terrorism inspired by white supremacist ideology.

What to do? All roads lead to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who won’t allow debate on remedies for gun violence and refuses to take up gun-control legislation passed by the House to expand background checks.

He's feeling the heat these days. Hecklers taunted “Moscow Mitch” at a church picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, and at his home, protesters turned up the heat with new monikers “Murder Turtle” and “Massacre Mitch.”