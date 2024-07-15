Forbes Takes Down Article on Trump Shooting and ‘Black Voters’
404
Forbes deleted an op-ed article Sunday asking if Donald Trump would use “surviving gunfire” as an “appeal to Black voters” in the wake of his assassination attempt. The article by Shaun Harper, who describes himself as a DEI expert on the Forbes site, argued that Trump has previously contended that the “release of his criminal mugshot deeply resonated with Black voters because they know firsthand the unfairness of our nation’s criminal justice system.” “Hopefully, being shot doesn’t become a similarly problematic strategy to link Trump with an experience that far too many (not all) Black people have,” part of the article read, according to the New York Post. Multiple social media users criticized the article and its headline, while Harper told the Post he felt the column had been widely misinterpreted. As of Monday morning, the original URL for the article returns an error message on the Forbes site reading: “We can’t find the page that you are looking for.” The Daily Beast has contacted Forbes for comment.