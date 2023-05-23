Ford Decides Not to Ditch AM Radio in New Vehicles

Read it at The Detroit News
Ford announced Tuesday that it is slamming the brakes on plans to do away with AM radio in its vehicles—days after members of Congress introduced legislation that would require it. Only a small number of motorists use the band, but the lawmakers say it’s useful for transmitting emergency information, especially in rural areas, according to The Detroit News. CEO Jim Farely said in a statement that AM will be included in all 2024 Fords and Lincolns, and a software update will be provided to owners of electric vehicles that don’t have it.