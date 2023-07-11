Ford Exec Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Burn Wife’s $10K Purses
BLAZING HANDBAGS
A Ford Next CEO was arrested at his Michigan home after he allegedly attempted to burn two high-end purses—reportedly Hermès and worth about $10,000 each—during a domestic dispute with his wife, ClickOnDetroit reported. Franck Dominique Louis-Victor, 50, has been charged with two felonies for arson based on preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, and assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court records, he pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment. Louis-Victor was issued a $25,000 bond and is set to have a probable cause conference on July 18. A court order reviewed by the Detroit Free Press mandates the Ford executive must remain in the state of Michigan and not possess firearms. A Ford spokesperson told the Free Press that the company was aware of the situation but “it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters.” The newspaper could not reach Louis-Victor or his attorney for comment.