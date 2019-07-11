CHEAT SHEET
Ford Knowingly Sold Faulty Fiesta and Focus Cars: Report
Ford Motor Company knowingly sold Focus and Fiesta models with faulty transmissions despite complaints and repairs, according to an investigation by Free Press published in USA Today. Many of the cars lost power at high speeds while others bolted into intersections, the report charges. At least 1.5 million of the cars, which were manufactured in 2010-11, are still on the road and have not been recalled by Ford. Free Press reviewed thousands of emails, including many from injured car owners, along with leaked internal documents to reach their findings. Ford did not comment on the article, but Free Press learned that the company settled hundreds of lawsuits brought on by disgruntled car owners.